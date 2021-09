Following his Kommunity Service album with YG, Mozzy return with his new album, Untreated Trauma. Featuring 10 new records and guest appearances by EST Gee, Babyface Ray, Kalan.FrFr, YFN Lucci, E Mozzy, and Celly Ru.

You can stream Untreated Trauma in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music.