Fugees Announce Reunion Tour To Celebrate 25th Anniversary Of ‘The Score’ Album

Fifteen years after their last performances together as a group, the Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras Michél will reunite for a new global tour. Celebrating the 25th anniversary of The Score, the Fugees will hit the road on a 12-city international tour kicking off on September 22nd in New York City at an undisclosed location. The remainder of the tour will re-commence on November 2nd in Chicago and run through December 18th in Ghana.

