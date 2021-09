NC’s ILLPO continue to push their latest album wILLPOwer, which is now available on all DSPs. They return with the official video for their track “OFF THE ROOF”. Produced by Gav Beats. Directed by B. Staples for LiveWire Studio. In the black and white clip, Bond & Boones cool out on a deck outside kicking their superior bars.

Watch the “OFF THE ROOF” video below.