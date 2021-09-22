Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 473) “Raised In The 90’s”

Joe calls the guys out for not being willing to attend a ‘guys trip’ without the permission of their significant other and explains the double standard between the dynamic (16:40). The crew then discuss Karen Civil vs the industry and Joe shares his stance (34:40), they compare Diddy and Jermaine Dupri’s music catalogue, speculate Jodeci’s hesitancy to face Dru Hill in a Verzuz (1:23:45) and revisits the conversation of southern Hip Hop acts being brought to mainstream notoriety due to New York influence (1:33:00). Also, Rolling Stone creates a list of their top 500 songs of all time (1:52:50), the Fugees reunion tour (2:06:50) and MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP: Tap in here.

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Vedo – “Juicy” (Ft. Ari Lennox) Ice | Suga J – “RESPECKFULLY” Parks | Tha God Fahim & Your Old Droog – “Lost His away” Ish | Kevin AntoniYo – “FMX” (Ft. Devvon Terrell & Mike Classic)