Alicia Keys vibes with Swae Lee for her Mike WiLL Made-It-produced single/video “LALA (Unlocked)”. The record samples Tyrone Davis’ 1979 classic “In The Mood”. Alicia shines in the plush club and links with Swae Lee at the table to live it up. Featuring cameos Mike WiLL, Swizz Beatz, Snoop Dogg, and more.

Watch the “LALA (Unlocked)” video below.