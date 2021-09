Goodie Mob links up with Big Boi to shoot the official video for their new Survival Kit single “Prey 4 Da Sheep”. Filled with political and social imagery, Big Gipp armed to a T keeps a lookout. Big Boi raps on the steps while two baddies get exotic. Khujo and Cee-Lo throw a party with the Dungeon Family crew. T-Mo watches the security screens and raps on his walkie talkie.

Watch the “Prey 4 Da Sheep” video below.