SZA premieres the visual for her track “The Anonymous Ones”. This records is off the soundtrack to the motion-picture adaption of the 2015 musical, Dear Evan Hansen. Directed by Colin Tilley. The uplifting clips, depicts SZA penning the song in her notebook then riding a city bus. She then decides to set up a mic in the park for a performance.

Watch the “The Anonymous Ones” video below. Dear Evan Hansen the movie and soundtrack drop on September 24th.