Album Stream: D Smoke – War & Wonders

D Smoke drops off the follow-up to his 2019 debut, Black Habits. This one is titled War & Wonders. D has this to say about the project:

“War & Wonders is about capturing the beauty and struggle of Inglewood living,” D Smoke says. “The wars we fight, both internal and external, help us to embrace love, success, and life’s many wonders……….I connected with Aaron Williams when a friend shared his art piece ‘Stronger Together’ over Instagram,” he added in reference to the album cover. “It depicted a group of slaves uplifting one of their own out of bondage. It was already a brilliant piece and I just requested a hood version for the album artwork. It represents unity, struggle, and liberation.”

War & Wonders features 16 new songs and guest appearances by his brother SiR, Ty Dolla $ign, Westside Boogie, BJ the Chicago Kid, Marsha Ambrosius, Tobe Nwigwe, John Legend, and Fireboy DML.

You can stream War & Wonders in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music.



