Just over a year after the original release, Run the Jewels returns with a special deluxe edition of their project RTJ4. Featuring the instrumentals to the original 11 songs, the deluxe edition also includes an updated version of “Ooh La La” with Lil Wayne. Plus remixes by What So Not and Royal Blood, and “No Save Point” from the Cyberpunk 2077 soundtrack.

You can stream RTJ4 (Deluxe) in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music.