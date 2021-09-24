Album Stream: Westside Gunn – Hitler Wears Hermes 8 (Side B)

Westside Gunn delivers Side B to his eighth and final installment of his Hitler Wears Hermes series. Featuring 20 more songs with guest appearances by Jay Electronica, 2 Chainz, AZ, Stove God Cooks, Jay Worthy, Larry June, Tyler the Creator, BSF’s Heem, Benny the Butcher, Conway the Machine, Mach-Hommy, Rome Streetz, Armani Caesar, and Keisha Plum. Also featuring production byt Alchemist, Daringer, Madlib, Conductor Williams, Jay Versace, Denny LaFlare, Camoflauge Monk, Green Lantern, Nicholas Craven, JR Swiftz, Sadhu Gold, and more.

You can stream Hitler Wears Hermes 8 (Side B) in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music.



