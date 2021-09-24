Video: New Rory & Mal (Episode 14) “Sport Mode”



In this episode:

The guys went to a Griselda show recently and had the time of their life. They give the listeners an overview of the show and guests (8:00), and then move on to discuss The Fugees reuniting for a show (and tour) (17:02). Our resident Barb gives his opinion on the vaccine and Nicki Minaj’s viral tweets (19:35), and then Karen Civil’s scandal gets brought up (31:14), which leads to a conversation regarding “standard” business practices and how they need to change. Rory explains to Mal what would’ve been ‘The Activist’ competition (42:25), while Mal mourns ‘The Messiah’. JD has been calling out Diddy in a VERZUZ, and the guys give their thoughts on a possible winner after discussing the recent battle with Fat Joe & Ja Rule (51:28). This wouldn’t be a music podcast without discussing new music (1:14:00), just like we wouldn’t be Rory & Mal without a random deep dive… this time featuring Crocs (1:19:30), + more!