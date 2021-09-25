Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 474) “Deflated Balloons”

Joe and the guys analyze J.Cole’s Heaven’s EP as it sparks a number of talking points (11:35). First, Parks claims J. Cole as the second-best rapper of today which sparks the debate amongst the crew. Joe also questions if there are any subliminal lyrics towards Drake and refuses to instigate any other rap beef going forward (22:00). Lil Wayne has returned to peak lyrical form which the guys highlight (29:15), in addition to giving Lucky Daye his flowers (51:10) and covering new music from Anthony Hamilton, NBA YoungBoy, and others(56:30). Ish owes Wyclef an apology (1:40:00), DJ Mustard’s studio rules (1:44:25), and Joe recaps his latest binge-able, ‘Squid Game’ (2:02:30) Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Asiahn – “Fall Back” Ice | Nia Sultana – “Ambience” Parks | Westside Gunn – “Bash Money” (Ft. Lil Wayne) Ish | Ne-Yo – “What If”