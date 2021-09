50 Cent teams up with Snoop Dogg, Moneybagg Yo and Charlie Wilson for his BMF theme song “Wish Me Luck”. Lead by Charlie’s soulful hook, Moneybagg Yo reps for the trap. 50 follows with his hustler’s flow. Snoop does what Snoop does.

BMF is a drama series based on Detroit brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory and the rise of their Black Mafia Family empire. The show premieres on Starz Sunday, September 26th.

You can stream “Wish Me Luck” below.