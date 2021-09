Following the release of her Gangsta Grillz project, My Time, Quality Control Music’s buzzing artist Lakeyah get busy for a reason in her new video. in the black-and-white visual, she takes up behind the scenes of her performing at concerts, doing press, photoshoots, and mingling with fans.

Her project, My Time is hosted by DJ Drama and features 11 tracks with guest appearances by Moneybagg Yo, Tyga, Tee Grizzley, Bankroll Freddie, and OG Parker.

You can watch the “Reason” video below.