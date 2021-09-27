New Music: Amber Mark – What It Is

Amber Mark will be releasing her debut album Three Dimensions Deep on January 28th, 2022.She had this to say about the project:

“Three Dimensions Deep is a musical journey of what questions you begin to ask yourself when you start looking to the universe for answers,. I can only go as deep as the third dimension as that’s how we see the world, but what about when you start looking to the universe within for answers.”

Here is her new single “What It Is”. She breaks it down

“‘What It Is’ low key is the title track of the album without it actually being the title track. It comes from going through negative experiences which end up being the gateway to a question I think I’ll be asking for the rest of my life. What is the meaning of life, the universe and everything?”

You can stream “What It Is” below.





