Dreamville Festival 2022 Announced

After cancellation due to Hurricane Florence in 2020 and the continued pandemic in 2021, J.Cole and Dreamville have revealed the official dates for the second annual Dreamville Festival. The event is set to take place April 2-3, 2022 in Raleigh, North Carolina at the historic Dorothea Dix Park. The performing acts will be announced soon. Dreamville Partner and Festival President, Adam Roy has this to say about the event:

“It’s exciting to finally be back. Ever since we wrapped our first fest, we’ve been waiting to get back to the park with our Dreamville family. We had to come back bigger and better than before. With the fest moving to two days, Dreamville Festival is about to become the festival our team has always dreamt about. We want this to grow into one of the premier annual music experiences in the country.”

General admission and VIP passes will be available for purchase starting at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, October 1st at DreamvilleFest.com. Pre-sales will be available for fans starting at 10:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, September 28th for fans who sign up for the newsletter on the official website.

For Covid restrictions, the festival will require proof of COVID-19 vaccinations or negative COVID-19 test results that are obtained within 72 hours of attending the festival. A portion of proceeds from the 2022 event will be donated to the official Dreamville Festival charity partners, Dreamville Foundation and Dorothea Dix Park Conservancy.

Stay tuned for the performing acts to be announced soon.