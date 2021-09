Common continues to push his latest project, A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 2 with the visual for his single “When We Move” featuring Black Thought and Seun Kuti. Directed by Emmanuel Afolabi and produced by Marie Cisco. In the vintage visual, Com, Thought & Seun hit up a juke joint aligned with archival footage of the Black Panthers, African communities, and 70s Black fashion.

Watch the “When We Move” video below.