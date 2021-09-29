Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 475) “I Was Hacked”

Joe removes all New York bias in this episode, showing love to Yo Gotti and highlighting his success at his record label and his recent investments outside of music (15:25). R. Kelly has been found guilty in his ongoing legal issues, Joe celebrates a year of being independent as a podcaster and why it was necessary to take a new path (43:50). Also, Rihanna reveals her new music will sound completely different, New York hospitals firing healthcare workers for not being vaccinated (1:20:50), a recap of this past weekend’s battle rap cards, 50 Cent deserving more recognition for his role at Starz (1:54:20) and, MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Allen Stone – “Is This Love” Ice | PG RA – “Selfish” (Ft. 6LACK) Parks | Stove God Cooks – “That’s the Game”