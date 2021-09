Kali Uchis gives fans a visual from her 2020 Spanish language album, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞. This one is for the updated version of her song “Fue Mejor” featuring SZA. Kali had this to say about the record:

“This is Latin R&B, this is SZA singing in Spanish for the very first time, this is spooky season, this is the moment”.

Watch the “Fue Mejor” video below.