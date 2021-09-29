Video: New JAY-Z & KiD CuDi Song Featured In ‘The Harder They Fall’ Trailer

JAY-Z and KiD CuDi team up for an upcoming song titled “My Guns Go Bang”, which is previewed in the trailer to the upcoming Netflix film, The Harder They Fall. Directed by Jeymes Samuel and produced by Shawn ‘Jay Z’ Carter, and James Lassiter, The Harder They Fall is a drama-western film that centers around an outlaw and his gang’s quest to take down a crime boss who was just released from prison. The movies stars Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, LaKeith Stanfield, RJ Cyler, Delroy Lindo, and Damon Wayans, Jr and will premiers on Netflix on November 3rd.

Watch the official trailer below.