Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige & Kendrick Lamar to perform at Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show



For the first Super Bowl in Los Angeles of the 2000, Pepsi, the NFL and Roc Nation have announced that Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will perform at the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13th on NBC and Telemundo, and streaming live on Peacock. Dr. Dre had this to say about the performance

“The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career. I’m grateful to JAY-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL, and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment.”

This will be the third Super Bowl Halftime Show collaboration between Pepsi, the NFL and Roc Nation, which brought you the 2020 performance of Jennifer Lopez and Shakira at Super Bowl LIV in Miami and The Weeknd performance for Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Fla. Jay Z also spoke the upcoming epic performance

“On February 13, 2022, at the Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood, California, in the new SoFi Stadium, Dr. Dre, a musical visionary from Compton, Snoop Dogg, an icon from Long Beach and Kendrick Lamar, a young musical pioneer in his own right, also from Compton, will take center field for a performance of a lifetime. They will be joined by the lyrical genius, Eminem, and the timeless Queen, Mary J. Blige. This is the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show. This is history in the making.”

