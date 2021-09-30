Music Video: Mahalia ft. AJ Tracey – Roadside

Mahalia links up with UK rapper AJ Tracey for a new single/video titled “Roadside”. She had this to say about the record:

“I’ve kinda been excited about releasing this one since I started writing it. Fresh out of a breakup, I made this one with The Elements and two of my favorite girls and songwriters Abby (Absolutely) and Kamille. We had so much fun writing and making this together. Getting AJ on it was the cherry on top for me. I’ve wanted to work with him forever and I was so happy that it could be on this tune. I hope you love it!”

Watch the “Roadside” video below.