Meek Mill returns with his fifth studio album, Expensive Taste. Featuring 18 new-tracks and guest appearances by Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Lil Uzi Vert, A$AP Ferg, Moneybagg Yo, Young Thug, Kehlani, Giggs, Vory, and more.

You can stream Expensive Taste in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music.