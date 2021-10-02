Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 476) “3am In Rikers”

Ish makes his return to the pod after an interesting absents, which the guys discuss throughout the pod. This has been a great year for Hip Hop, as many of the top artists released music this year and, Meek Mill continues that trend with his latest project ‘EXPENSIVE PAIN’ (13:15). Joe and the crew also discuss Wale’s new song featuring J. Cole (36:15), look forward to the BET Hip Hop Awards (53:10), and the Super Halftime performers were announced (1:00:35) (included Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, and MORE). Netflix announces Dave Chappelle’s new standup (1:19:15), the U.S. running out of money (1:37:40), and MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP: Tap in here.

Sleeper Picks Joe | Kitty Ca$h – “Just Fine” (Ft. Kiana Ledé) Ice | RedCafe – “Drug Money” (Ft. Benny The Butcher) Parks | Dark Lo & Havoc – “Make It Home” (Ft. Vado) Ish | Meek Mill – “Blue Notes II” (Ft. Lil Uzi Vert)