Music Video: Queens, Eve, Brandy, Naturi Naughton & Nadine Velazquez – Nasty Girl

New supergroup Queens featuring Eve, Brandy, Naturi Naughton & Nadine Velazquez gets nasty with their first single, “Nasty Girl”. Produced by Avenue Beatz and Swizz Beatz. Directed by Tim Story. In the new video, the four live the best life in a Miami mansion full of muscular men on a private yacht. The record is in support of their ABC series, Queens, which follows the ’90s artists path to new stardom. The series premieres Tuesday, October 19th at 10 pm EST on ABC and Hulu.

Watch the “Nasty Girl” video below.