Fresh off the release of their joint project Trust Fund Babies, Lil Wayne and Rich The Kid premiere the first video “Feeling Like Tunechi”. Directed by Arrad. They kick the video off pulling up in a McLaren in the hood before running from police, The video features Wayne in a interrogation interview as Rich The Kid dubs himself “Baby Tunechi” and rock some of Wayne’s iconic looks.

Watch the “Feeling Like Tunechi” video below.