Music Video: Meek Mill – Intro (Hate On Me) / On My Soul

Following the release of his new album Expensive Pain, Meek Mill premieres two new videos from the project. In the “Intro (Hate On Me)” video, Meek Mill speaks on his opps while flying in his private jet, cruises in a Rolls Royce, at shows, and on the corners of Philly with his crew. In the “On My Soul” visual, Meek reminisces about his come up with clips including archive footage of young Meek, studio sessions, shows, and featuring cameos by Jay-Z, Drake, Swizz Beatz, and more.

You can watch both video below.