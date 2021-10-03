New Music: Dom Kennedy – Rolling Papers

Dom Kennedy is gearing up to release his new project From The Westside With Love 3 on October 15th. To kick off the campaign, he gives fans his first single “Rolling Papers”. Produced by G Dave. Dom speaks about:

“The inspiration behind this song is that I grew up seeing my mom play George Clinton & Parliament, I grew up listening to Ice Cube. To me this is a continuation of that but my way, this is the first song off the album to be released because its hard and very Los Angeles, that’s how it should be!”

You can stream “Rolling Papers” below.





