Charlotte’s Lute delivers his official debut album, Gold Mouf. Featuring 13 new tracks and guest appearances by Little Brother, J.I.D, Saba, Westside Boogie, Cozz, BJ the Chicago Kid, Ari Lennox, Blakk Soul, and DEVN.

