New Music: Problem ft. Snoop Dogg – Dim My Light

Problem is set to drop his Smoke Break EP on October 12th. He links up with West Coast legend Snoop Dogg for the first offering from the project titled “Dim My Light”. Problem had this to say about the track:

“[The track is] a brutally honest message for the slackers who talk big, are too lazy to really work, and always have an excuse,. Truth is, success is hard work and there’s no time for the ne’er-do-wells. It’s tough love and sage advice to set their mind straight and focus on their hustle.”

You can stream “Dim My Light” below.





