Following their collab on Free Lunch with their 2018 track “My Boy Freestyle”, good friends Wale and J. Cole link up again with a new record titled “Poke It Out”. Off of Wale’s upcoming project Folarin II, which drops October 22. The two bounce off each other’s energy on the “Vivrant Thing”-inspired record.

You can stream “Poke It Out” below.

***Updated with the official video.***