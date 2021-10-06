2021 BET Hip Hop Awards Performances & Winners

BET celebrates hip hop’s biggest and best during the 16th annual BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta. The previously recorded show was opened by Young Thug and Gunna performing a medley of their tracks “Tick Tock”, “Too Easy” and “Ski”. The night also featured performances by BIA & Lil Jon, Baby Keem, Latto, Tobe Nwigwe, Isaiah Rashad, Nelly and more. LL Cool J was awarded Global Entertainment Award, and Tyler, The Creator was awarded this year’s Rock The Bells Cultural Influence Award.

You can see the performances and the full list of winners below.