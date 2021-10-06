Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 477) “Ground Level Problems”

The Facebook outage had everyone in disarray as Instagram and WhatsApp were also unavailable due to the untimely disruption (16:35). As a result, Joe reflects on Facebook’s influence and its role in society’s everyday life (31:00). Parks also asks if Facebook has too much power which leads to an interesting debate on the flawed “American Dream” concept (44:00). Lil Boosie was removed from his most recent tour (57:50), the crew speculates on the latest Verzuz matchup between Big Daddy Kane and KRS-One (1:06:15), Summer Walker announces her album release date (1:33:00), and Lil Nas X recent controversial tweets (1:53:00). The collective review Lil Durk’s top 50 rappers list (2:10:15), and Joe takes a look ahead at Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury (2:29:30) and MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks Joe | Stokley – “Rush” (Ft. H.E.R) Ice | Cashma – “IN MY GLORY” Parks | Lute – “GED” Ish | Ryan Trey – “Pressure”