Grafh calls on Sheek Louch and Ransom for the latest drop from his upcoming project produced by DJ Shay. This one is titled “Valid”. Grafh kicks drug talk in his witty bars. Sheek speaks about his success in the game while Ransom plays clean up dropping head knodding lyrics.

“Valid” follows Grafh’s previous releases “Very Different” featuring Benny The Butcher. His new album, Stop Calling Art Content hit stores on October 15th.

You can stream “Valid” below.