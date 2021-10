Masego recently made an appearance on the new FOX series Our Kind of People, performing his track “Queen Tings” with Tiffany Gouché. Also his track “Navajo” was sampled on the opening track of Drake‘s Certified Lover Boy. He keeps his buzz flowing with his latest single, “Garden Party” featuring OutKast’s Big Boi and Dreamville’s J.I.D.

You can stream “Garden Party” below.