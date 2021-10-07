Music Video: Nas & Hit-Boy – Big Nas

Nas and Hit-Boy link up once again. This time for a new collab titled, “Big Nas”. For the visual, Esco reflects his succes while a young dancer defies gravity while floating and dancing through Queensbridge. “Big Nas” is a new record in support of the Nas’ participation of the Masterclass workshop where he will teach a course on hip-hop storytelling, writing and recording. Nas told Complex.

“MasterClass is a great thing for people to get the inside scoop on what’s going on with artists, producers, actors, and people. You might see things that you do that are similar or that you didn’t see before in yourself. You might find that I gave you something that could add to what you’re doing, and I think that’s important. I think that’s where we’re at in the business: it’s to share.”

Watch the “Big Nas” video below.