Yung Bleu goes from the Mother Land to outer space in the latest video off his Moon Boy album. This one is for his Davido-featured single “Unforgiving”. Directed by Dammy Twitch. Shot in Lagos, Nigeria, the clip depicts Yung Bleu as a youngin in love with his childhood friend before building her a spaceship as they bond with their mutual love for space.

Watch the “Unforgiving” video below.