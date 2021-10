After a string of collab and projects including working with Jay-Z, Nas, Freddie Gibbs, Boldy James, Griselda and more. The Alchemist returns with a new EP titled This Thing Of Ours 2. Featuring five new tracks and guest appearances by Vince Staples, Danny Brown and the Bruiser Brigade, MAVI, MIKE, and Zelooperz.

You can stream This Thing Of Ours 2 in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music.