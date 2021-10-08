Music Video: Kelis – Midnight Snacks

After leaving music to become a Le Cordon Bleu-trained chef, Kelis returns with her first single since 2014 titled “Midnight Snacks”. She says about the record:

“Somebody recently told [me that I] was always talking about food in my songs. I was like, ‘do I?’ I mean, obviously I do. It isn’t intentional, but the idea is just that food is a very carnal thing. Everyone can relate to it. It’s very human, it’s sensual, it’s something that you crave. And it’s sexy”.

You can stream “Midnight Snacks” below.