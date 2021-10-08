New Music: Conway The Machine – Piano Love

Conway The Machine will release his major label debut God Don’t Make Mistakes soon. He reunites with Alchemist for the first single from the project, “Piano Love”. Conway says about the track:

“With “Piano Love” I am giving my fans what they love me for, grimy raps on an insane beat from The Alchemist; something magical that sets the tone for the rest of God Don’t Make Mistakes. If you’ve been a Conway fan from day one, you’re going to absolutely love the first single.”

You can stream "Piano Love" below.






