Meek Mill pays homage to Lil Snupe in his latest Expensive Pain visual. Directed by Carters Vision. In the heartfelt video, Meek reminisces on the lost of his friend when his 18-year-old protege was fatally shot in 2013. The video features a collage of clips including Meek playing daddy daycare, his recent trips, and archive footage of Lil Snupe. R.I.P.

Watch the “Angels (RIP Lil Snupe)” video below.