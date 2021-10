Nardo Wick is still with the smoke as he gives fans the official remix for his popular single featuring Lil Durk, 21 Savage, and G Herbo. Here is the official video directed by Cole Bennett. In the clip, Nardo leads his militant mob through a burning city. Durk leads his troops in a conference room, 21 Savage rides out in the middle of the drama, and G Herbo kicks it back at the warehouse.

Watch the “Who Want Smoke? (Remix)” video below.