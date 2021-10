N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode we chop it up with fashion icon, April Walker!

Through her brand “Walker Wear”, April helped create a multi-billion industry, known today as streetwear.

April shares stories of working w/ 2Pac, Naughty By Nature, Run DMC and more!

Lots of great stories that you don’t want to miss!