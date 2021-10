Fresh off the release of his album ASIN9NE, Tech N9ne premieres the visual for his track “Face Off” featuring Joey Cool, King Iso & Dwayne Johnson. After getting a call from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Tech puts on his war paint and vibes in an underground club and hops on the stage with Joey Cool. King Iso steps into the ring, while The Rock spits his bars in the center of projected screens.

Watch the “Face Off” video below.