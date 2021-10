Don Toliver lives it up in his new video “Flocky Flocky” featuring Travis Scott. In energetic grainy video, Don & Travis record their dare-deviling shenanigans. Using night vision and a VHS filter, they race each other in their Lamborghinis, fly private jets, hot box a Maybach, hang out of windows from a moving vehicle, and stay turnt from the crib to the strip club.

Watch the “Flocky Flocky” video below.