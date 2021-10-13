Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 479) “Raisins In The Yams”

Although Meek Mill released music on his new album, ‘Expensive Pain’, he’s garnered attention primarily for the album’s artwork (25:00). Joe and the crew debate if plastering his explicit cover art on public buses is a strategic marketing tactic or was it simply a misstep on Meek and his team (40:30). Summer Walker reveals an engaging tracklist/timeline for her new album (49:55) which includes a narration titled “Ciara’s Prayer” and leads to an interesting discussion around Ciara and Russell Wilson’s dynamic (55:30). Also, this past weekend was filled with sports events lead by, Deontay Wilder losing to Tyson Fury (1:23:45), Jon Gruden leaked emails (1:45:25), and MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Don Toliver – “Swangin’ On Westheimer” Ice | Icewear Vezzo – “Get Bacc” Parks | Dj Swet & Milano Constantine – “Block Work” Ish | Kane Brown – “Blessed & Free” (H.E.R.)