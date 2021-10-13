Music Video: Earth, Wind & Fire ft. Lucky Daye – You Want My Love

The legendary Earth, Wind & Fire reimagined one of their most popular songs “Can’t Hide Love” as “You Want My Love.” Produced by Babyface and featuring Lucky Daye. This song is the first of several planned collaborations from the band to be released in the coming months. Babyface had this to say about the record:

“This project has been fantastic to work on. We really wanted to bring a tremendous, iconic song that is unmistakably Earth, Wind & Fire into the contemporary world of Lucky Daye. The goal was to create a reimagined version of this classic song that reflects Lucky’s unique voice and musical style, while still honoring the original.”

Here is the official video with Philip Bailey, Verdine White, and Ralph Johnson alongside Lucky Daye performing the record at a juke joint with many couples getting hot on the dance floor.

Watch the “You Want My Love” video below.