Aesop Rock and Blockhead just announced their upcoming new album. Garbology, which drops November 12th. Aesop says about the project:

“The world got real weird during those months. I knew at some point I had to get back to making something. Make a beat. Draw a picture. Write. Just go. But the idea of making a beat felt like math homework, and drawing is just so hard. Writing is hard too, but at some point I had to pick one.”

Here is the first release from the project titled “Jazz Hands”.