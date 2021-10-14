Music Video: Kash Doll ft. Wale & Eric Bellinger – Single & Happy

Kash Doll continues her big 2021 as she currently has a role on the Starz series Black Mafia Family, which was recently reupped for a second season. She also announced she is pregnant with her first child with rapper boyfriend Tracy T. She premiere the official video for her latest single, “Single & Happy” featuring Wale and Eric Bellinger.

In the clip, Kash lays in the bed in sexy lingerie and later joins Wale & Eric to groove in a lavish mansion to their new banger.

Watch the “Single & Happy” video below.