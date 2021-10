Nigerian superstar Tiwa Savage continues to push her latest EP Water & Garri with the official video for her duet with Brandy, “Somebody’s Son”. Directed by filmmaker Meji Alabi. She had this to say about the collab:

“This is full-circle moment with her all time idol. This is a special one, may we all find our ‘somebody’s son’ or ‘daugther.’”

,Watch the “Somebody’s Son” video below.